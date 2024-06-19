Home / Murdo Coyote / Rain can’t stop the party
Photo by Mishayla BuchannanPhoto by Mishayla BuchannanPhoto by Mishayla BuchannanPhoto by Mishayla Buchannan

Rain can’t stop the party

Wed, 06/19/2024 - 10:05am admin
By: 
Mishayla Buchannan
A summer block party hosted by Murdo Economic Development was faced with some rain and heavy winds on Friday, June 14. However, the gloomy weather did not stop the action. Harley’s food truck was set up on Main Street for partygoers to grab a bite to eat, before heading over to the TapHouse for the main show. Despite the weather, the show went on thanks to the hospitality of the TapHouse 22. Attendees were still able to enjoy some great music and socializing.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here