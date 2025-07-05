Nix honored at 35th annual Academic Excellence Recognition luncheon

The academic achievements of the best and brightest students of the Class of 2025 were recognized recently at the 35th Annual Academic Excellence Recognition luncheon. Jones County’s Jace Nix was amongst them.

Governor Larry Rhoden and the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) honored students who were identified as the top one percent of their senior class, from the state’s Public, Private and Tribal/BIE schools on Monday (4/28).

Students designated as their high school’s honoree(s) received a certificate signed by Gov. Larry Rhoden Secretary of State Monae Johnson and ASBSD President Garret Bischoff, a commemorative South Dakota pin and the opportunity to meet and have their photo taken with the Governor.

“Congratulations to all the students here,” Gov. Rhoden told the seniors. “You’ve put in years of effort and your hard work and perseverance are an inspiration to all of us.”

“You’re the best and the brightest. You’re the next generation of leaders in our state.”

ASBSD President Garret Bischoff of Huron echoed the Governor’s sentiment on the students being the next leaders of the state.

“South Dakota needs talented and skilled people like yourselves to share your creative ideas and solutions to continue to push our great state forward,” Bischoff said, adding that today was a special celebration of the students’ academic achievements.

“You have strived to reach your academic heights and we’re thankful for the opportunity to recognize your achievement. Today, we celebrate your well-earned accomplishments.”

The event was sponsored by A&B Business Solutions, Colliers Securities LLC, the South Dakota Board of Regents, and South Dakota Education Association. Musical entertainment was provided by the Huron High School String Quartet under the direction of Dr. Beth Neitzert, and the Huron High School Madrigals Quartet under the direction of Misses Tabitha UnRuh.