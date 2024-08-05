NHS feasts on accomplishment at the NHS Honors Banquet

The Murdo Lions Club hosted their annual National Honors Society Honors Banquet on Wednesday, May 1, at the Senior Citizen Center in Murdo. 14 NHS members, their parents, and representing Murdo Lions Club members attended.

Brian O’Reilly officiated the evening. He also gave a speech on what the Murdo Lions Club does and has done in the past. The guest speaker this year was Pastor Ray Greenseth, sharing words of encouragement to the NHS members and parents. Teri Kinsley and Kip Kinsley also spoke that evening.