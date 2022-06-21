New Game, Fish & Parks Wildlife Damage Specialist

Area producers and landowners can contact Joe Kierl when faced with predator or wildlife damage issues in Stanley, Jones, western Lyman, and Mellette Counties. Joe is the new Wildlife Damage Specialist for the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) and is based in Murdo. His focus will primarily be assisting landowners and producers with predator control and resolving wildlife damage issues.

Joe, his wife Elysabeth and two children come to South Dakota from Valentine, Neb. Joe has 30 plus years trapping experience and a lifetime of ranching and running his own business in agriculture. When he’s not working, Joe does leather work and enjoys hunting and fishing. His kids also compete in youth rodeos which keeps their summers busy.

Joe looks forward to getting to know landowners, producers, and the wildlife issues that impact the counties he serves. He will work primarily with coyote, beaver, deer, and turkey issues in his work area.