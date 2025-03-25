Music Contest takes place in Jones County

Middle school band and vocal. Front Row: Kachlyn Livermont, Sophie Wolf, Sophia Cook, Azaraeah Curtis, Julia Kinsley, Emery Menning, and Jackson Dolloff. 2nd Row: Harper O'Dell, Sailor Vevig, Avery Martinez, Grace Gesinger, Khloe Stevens, Alanna Brink, and Athena Provancial. 3rd Row: Jackson Glassgow, Max Van Dam, Jameson Tucker, Luke Lolley, Aubrey Tucker, Maggie Dowling, Blake O'Dell, and Titan Erikson. 4th Row: Chance Cook, Ryder Geisler, Hayzen Sealey, Mason Nix, Royce Newsam, Parker Dolloff, and Chevy Provancial. 5th Row: Bayden Raymond, Quinn Krogman, Jesse Schoon, Breckin Aske, Joey Rankin, Paxton Geigle, and Kourt Kinsley.

Instrumental ratings

Band – Received a 30 from both judges, the top excellent rating and one point off from a Superior. The judges had nice comments; “A good sounding band, but would like to hear more dynamics”.

All high school music students participated as well as 7th and 8th grade band.

Scoring Guide

Solos: 26-30 Superior

21-25 Excellent

Groups: 31-35 Superior

26-30 Excellent

Flute quartet - 30 - Excellent

Owen Krogman, guitar solo - 29, Superior

Cayenne Bohon - 25 - Excellent

Aubrie Norman and Bennett Kinsley - Superior

Easton Newsam - Superior

Maggie Dowling and Sunny Valurg, Trumpet Duet - Superior

Aubrey Tucker and Taya Iversen - Superior

Taya Iversen and Thea Kustar - Superior

Thea Kustar - Superior, Perfect Score

Taya Iversen - Superior

Adrik Schoon - Superior

Jace Nix - Superior

Totals:

Superiors - 10

Excellent - 3

Choir Ratings

Alaiya Leighton and Denae Mann, Duet - 31 - Superior

Girls Vocal Ensemble - 29, Excellent

Jayden Randa - 25, Excellent

Ryan Fuoss - 25, Excellent

Denae Mann - 26, Superior

Emmy Newsam - 30, Superior Perfect Score

Boys Vocal Group - 31, Superior

Mixed Choir - 30 from both judges, Excellent

Totals:

Superiors: 4

Excellent: 4