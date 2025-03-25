Music Contest takes place in Jones County
Tue, 03/25/2025 - 4:11pm admin
Middle school band and vocal. Front Row: Kachlyn Livermont, Sophie Wolf, Sophia Cook, Azaraeah Curtis, Julia Kinsley, Emery Menning, and Jackson Dolloff. 2nd Row: Harper O'Dell, Sailor Vevig, Avery Martinez, Grace Gesinger, Khloe Stevens, Alanna Brink, and Athena Provancial. 3rd Row: Jackson Glassgow, Max Van Dam, Jameson Tucker, Luke Lolley, Aubrey Tucker, Maggie Dowling, Blake O'Dell, and Titan Erikson. 4th Row: Chance Cook, Ryder Geisler, Hayzen Sealey, Mason Nix, Royce Newsam, Parker Dolloff, and Chevy Provancial. 5th Row: Bayden Raymond, Quinn Krogman, Jesse Schoon, Breckin Aske, Joey Rankin, Paxton Geigle, and Kourt Kinsley.
Instrumental ratings
Band – Received a 30 from both judges, the top excellent rating and one point off from a Superior. The judges had nice comments; “A good sounding band, but would like to hear more dynamics”.
All high school music students participated as well as 7th and 8th grade band.
Scoring Guide
Solos: 26-30 Superior
21-25 Excellent
Groups: 31-35 Superior
26-30 Excellent
Flute quartet - 30 - Excellent
Owen Krogman, guitar solo - 29, Superior
Cayenne Bohon - 25 - Excellent
Aubrie Norman and Bennett Kinsley - Superior
Easton Newsam - Superior
Maggie Dowling and Sunny Valurg, Trumpet Duet - Superior
Aubrey Tucker and Taya Iversen - Superior
Taya Iversen and Thea Kustar - Superior
Thea Kustar - Superior, Perfect Score
Taya Iversen - Superior
Adrik Schoon - Superior
Jace Nix - Superior
Totals:
Superiors - 10
Excellent - 3
Choir Ratings
Alaiya Leighton and Denae Mann, Duet - 31 - Superior
Girls Vocal Ensemble - 29, Excellent
Jayden Randa - 25, Excellent
Ryan Fuoss - 25, Excellent
Denae Mann - 26, Superior
Emmy Newsam - 30, Superior Perfect Score
Boys Vocal Group - 31, Superior
Mixed Choir - 30 from both judges, Excellent
Totals:
Superiors: 4
Excellent: 4