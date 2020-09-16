Murdo Wins Ryder Cup for Second Time

The annual Ryder Cup was held in Murdo on August 29, 2020, at the Murdo Golf Course. This event features 12 golfers from Philip, Murdo, and Presho, competing in a team competition. There are three events in this 27 hole tournament.

Best Ball (also known as fourball in the Ryder Cup) involves 2-person teams where each player on the team plays his or her own golf ball throughout the round. After each hole the player with the lowest score on the hole (or “best ball”) out of the 2-person team serves as the team's score.

After event 1 the scores were as follows:

Murdo vs Presho 12-12

Murdo vs Philip 12-12

Philip vs Presho 14-10

The second event is the Modified Chapman. Both players on a team hit tee shots, and then play second shots using their partner’s tee shot location.

•After both players second shots, the team must select one ball location from which to complete the hole, using alternate shot format. If Player “A” last hit the selected ball, player “B” shall play first in the alternation.

•Alternate shot continues until the ball is holed out

After the second event the scores were as follows:

Murdo vs Presho 24-24

Murdo vs Philip 26-22

Philip vs Presho 26-22

The final event is Match Play. This event is simply one person on each team goes against one person from each of the other teams.

Results after final round were as follows:

Murdo vs Presho – 39-33

Murdo vs Philip 37-35

Philip vs Presho 43-29