Murdo Students Play - “Good Cop Bad Cop”

Students of Jones County high school reenacted the play entitled “Good Cop Bad Cop” by Ian McWethy and Jason Pizzarello on Friday, November 19. They were able to put the play together in just three weeks with the help of staff, students, parents and other members of the Jones County community.

“Good Cop Bad Cop” is a short comedy about two detectives interrogating a host of characters in order to find out who is switching out all of the street signs. They must find the culprit by the end of the day, or else the Chief of Police will take away their badges!