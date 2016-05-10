Murdo Area Chamber encourages you to shop local

“Shopping,” the famous eight letter word made known for sending chills of excitement or terror down the backs of men and women around the world. At times the shopping carts, aisles and mile long receipts could dawn world war three, but in this day and age the dollar sign cannot be easily avoided in everyday life. Agreeably, most people would prefer to see their capital parked in the driveway or sitting on a shoe rack, but no matter how it is spent; it’s coming out of the same pocket. That’s nothing new though, we are well aware of where our money pours forth. But the golden question here is, do we know where it’s going after it is spent?

In speaking with Murdo Area Chamber Treasurer Lori Waldron, choosing to shop local may answer our question. Waldron has passionately served the community as chamber treasurer for nine years. Speaking first hand as a successor of the outcome; Waldron, alongside your local chamber is encouraging you to keep your shopping local!

The Murdo Area Chamber has served and promoted the business community of Jones County for over 50 years. When first founded in the 1960’s, the chamber served as a tourism promotion based association. It has since grown into a locally minded asset promoting local business as a non-profit association.

Have you heard about the bucks that hang around chamber businesses? Well hunter or not, everybody can enjoy these bad boys! Chamber bucks, the ones without antlers, can be spent at any of the 51 local chamber businesses. Bucks themselves are also available for purchase at Corky’s Auto Supply, First Fidelity Bank, First National Bank and BankWest Insurance in Murdo. What better way to encourage local shopping then by giving the gift of chamber bucks, especially this coming holiday season!

In addition to promoting Murdo businesses, the chamber has made community contribution an active and strong priority. Events sponsored by the chamber include yard of the week, the Business Appreciation Barbecue, Murdo Ranch Rodeo and Rough Stock, senior scholarships, post prom donations, the youth fishing tournament and several other behind the scenes donations. Chamber contributions holds a large role in Murdo’s growth and economical success.

The current chamber board consists of familiar faces who dedicate their time and resources to serving our town and community with the best possible intentions. President Sam Seymour, Vice President Donna Fischer, Secretary Lisa Kinsley, Treasurer Lori Waldron and Director Nadine Hatheway would like to personally encourage you to support the local economy by keeping your shopping local. Please take note of the following facts and resources provided by https://ilsr.org/why-support-locally-owned-businesses/.

Top 10 reasons to support locally owned businesses:

1. Local character and prosperity

In an increasingly homogenized world, communities that preserve their one-of-a-kind businesses and distinctive character have an economic advantage.

2. Community well-being

Locally owned businesses build strong communities by sustaining vibrant town centers, linking neighbors in a web of economic and social relationships, and contributing to local causes.

3. Local decision-making

Local ownership ensures that important decisions are made locally by people who live in the community and who will feel the impacts of those decisions.

4. Keeping dollars in the local economy

Compared to chain stores, locally owned businesses recycle a much larger share of their revenue back into the local economy, enriching the whole community.

5. Job and wages

Locally owned businesses create more jobs locally and, in some sectors, provide better wages and benefits than chains do.

6. Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship fuels America’s economic innovation and prosperity, and serves as a key means for families to move out of low-wage jobs and into the middle class.

7. Public benefits and costs

Local stores in town centers require comparatively little infrastructure and make more efficient use of public services relative to big box stores and strip shopping malls.

8. Environmental sustainability

Local stores help to sustain vibrant, compact, walkable town centers-which in turn are essential to reducing sprawl, automobile use, habitat loss, and air and water pollution.

9. Competition

A marketplace of tens of thousands of small businesses is the best way to ensure innovation and low prices over the long-term.

10. Product diversity

A multitude of small businesses, each selecting products based, not on a national sales plan, but on their own interests and the needs of their local customers, guarantees a much broader range of product choices.



Back to the golden question, where does our money go after we spend it? No answer can be promised but the best way to see your dollars being put to action is through shopping local. Community events don’t sponsor themselves, contribution serves as a chain effect and simply put, the more that you give the more you will receive. Take part of this chain effect today and watch your town grow and thrive through your local contribution.

In the words of treasurer Waldron, “Give your local businesses a chance. They desire to please and accommodate you. They always take time to help you out and generously give back to our community. Give shopping local a try!”