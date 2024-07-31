MNCC packs family fun into three-day weekend

The annual Meghan Newsam Community Celebration kicked off on Friday, July 19 with a 9 hole “Ball Smack” golf tournament. Saturday began with the 2nd annual Soap Box Derby, followed by lunch at the Senior Center. After lunch the kids enjoyed games and a watermelon feed at the city park. TapHouse 22 hosted a bean bag tourney at 2:00 p.m. The concert series at the Murdo Rodeo Arena began at 8 featuring Emmy Newsam, Erik Dylan, Alyssa Flaherty, and Drive by Night.

On Sunday afternoon story time for the kids was held at the gazebo . Wrapping up the 3-day weekend Cowboy Church was held at the arena Sunday evening.