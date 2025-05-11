MHS-JCHS Memories

The MHS-JCHS all school reunion committee is preparing to place a weekly column in the COYOTE ahead of the all school reunion. The committee requests that graduates submit their favorite school stories about teachers, sports, band, study hall, fellow students, etc.

Submit your story to:

James Anderson

1201 West Ash Ave

Mitchell, SD 57301

Cell—605-208-0474

Please keep your “reflections” legible, short, concise, clean. Let’s not offend anyone- living or dead and please sign your letter and the year you graduated. Please assist in spreading the word via social media.

I cannot promise all submissions will appear in the paper, but I will do my best depending on your response.