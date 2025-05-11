Home / Murdo Coyote / MHS-JCHS Memories

MHS-JCHS Memories

Wed, 11/05/2025 - 8:29am admin
Save the date: JULY 17-19, 2026
The MHS-JCHS all school reunion committee is preparing to place a weekly column in the COYOTE  ahead of the all school reunion. The committee requests that graduates submit their favorite school stories about teachers, sports, band, study hall, fellow students, etc.
Submit your story to:
 
James Anderson
1201 West Ash Ave
Mitchell, SD  57301
E-mail — jjseur@hotmail.com
Cell—605-208-0474
 
Please keep your “reflections” legible, short, concise, clean.  Let’s not offend anyone- living or dead and please sign your letter and the year you graduated.  Please assist in spreading the word via social media.
I cannot promise all submissions will appear in the paper, but I will do my best depending on your response.

