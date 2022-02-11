Mason’s Run for a Reason

Earlier this year, Mason Martinez's good friend Bowden was diagnosed with cancer. Mason wanted to help, but what can a second grader do? After hearing about Alexa's Lemonade Stand, which was started by a child to raise money for Pediatric Cancer Awareness, Mason was inspired and knew what he could do. He would run 10 miles from Draper to Murdo, S.D., to raise money for Awareness of Pediatric Cancer Research. Mason's mom, Abby Martinez, agreed to train with him. Mason and Abby were up to running six miles at a time. Mason was ready for the 10 mile challenge.

On the morning of Saturday, October 29, Mason and his mom left the Draper Auditorium and started the 10 mile run to Murdo, against a brisk breeze. They were escorted by Jones Co. Deputy, Kyle Kumm, who slowed traffic. Friends joined them along the way, for parts of the run.

One hour and 57 minutes later, Mason arrived at his destination, Murdo City Park. Watching eight year old Mason, closely followed by Bowden's sister, BreAnna Aske, sprint up the incline into the park drive way, was a moving experience. I have no words to describe it. Bowden and many friends and family were on hand to greet and congratulate him. Mason's goal was to raise $250 in honor or his friend. So far the pledges and donations have exceeded his goal, with more pledges and donations coming in this week.

Perhaps, as adults, we should look to our youth for inspiration, love and compassion. Mason and Bowden, God bless, you bring hope and light to the world.

The Murdo City police-Jennings Newbold, and Jones County Deputy-Kyle Kumm were very helpful and escorted the runners through town.

An Interview with Mason

Mason was kind enough to do an interview for the Coyote. His mom, Abby, asked him a few questions, videoed it, and sent it to the office. I am sure after reading the above article and this short interview, you’ll agree that he’s a special young man!

Abby: Why did you decide to do this run?

Mason: I decided to do this run because I wanted to raise money for pediatric cancer researchto help the kids that are battling cancer.

Abby: Where will the money go and why did you chose that charity?

Mason: The money will go to the Alexa’s Lemonade Stand Foundaion because it was started by a kid, and was turned into a huge charity.

Abby: What do you hope other people learn from watching you accomplish this?

Mason: I hope that other people learn that there is still hope for the kids battling cancer because they can still win the fight.

Abby: What does Bowden (Aske) have to do with this?

Mason: Well, Bowden and me, we’re best friends. When Bowden got cancer, we all got really scared and I wanted to find a way to help him. That’s when this whole idea of running from Draper to Murdo came about.

Mason is still taking donations and has a special checking account at Dakota Prairie Bank. Or you can mail checks to: Mason Martinez, 28832 243rd, Vivian, SD 57576. Or if you get ahold of him he will pick them up in person and would love to thank everyone personally.