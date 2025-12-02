Main Street plans ready to be implemented

The meeting was called to order at 7:30 p.m. The agenda was reviewed and approved. Minutes were reviewed and approved. One building permit was received. It was approved.

Dana Foreman from DGR was in attendance to review with the council the next steps on the Main street projects. He described the need to upgrade all of the handicap ramps. He broke up the bids to give the city more flexibility with their budget. He expressed concern about the current state of Main Street, he explained it needs to be overlaid in 2025 to prevent moisture from reaching the second layer and disintegrating the second layer. Barnes asked for an updated cost of the project. The council reviewed the costs. Carrie Lolley asked if a two inch overlay will even be enough for the areas that appear to already be worn down about that amount. Dana expressed that the structural integrity of the street is fine. The destroyed asphalt will be hauled and stored at the city park. The council will be advertising bidding soon, then they can start the project anytime based on the temperature. It will take about a month to replace the water/utility stuff. Then concrete, curb/gutters, and sidewalks will come next, then the pavers. They will have to be done with the project by October 17. They are required to advertise for bids twice in the newspaper. Foreman is hoping for a solid three weeks of advertising. Foreman discussed more on the cost assessment and contractors.

Next reviewed and approved vouchers.

Council then reviewed the bill for DM&G. Geisler asked about the equipment portion. They then discussed what to bill for vehicle use. The council decided on $500 plus the stop sign.

Jeff Sonder then gave the public works report. The scrap guys came and collected scraps. The curb stop repair needs to be postponed to a later date. The report came back for the restricted-use site inspection. Everything was pretty much good. He then discussed a possible bid for the Newsam project. Council discussed a bit on where meters would go and how the line would be installed.

At this time, the council read a letter received about snow removal. The letter was a complaint about a windrow created that blocks driveways when the streets are plowed. There isn’t a clear solution for this problem, and this area naturally has a lot of drift. This is a common problem for any town. Geisler said he would talk to the writer. The public works report was approved.

Krysti Barnes gave the finance report. She informed council of the district SDML meeting. Jay Drayer expressed that he would like to go. It is a good meeting to attend to get updates on legislation. She redid the Verizon suspension. She also met with the Central SD Enhancement district. Barnes was voted in as a chairman for this district.

Barnes then gave a review of the tourism conference. Ashley Geigle received an award at the conference. She informed council that there are airport conferences in April. FAA and DOT need to be met with to discuss funding. The finance report was accepted.

Next discussed was old business. One application was received for a police officer. Ads were sent out in many various locations.

Then council discussed new business. The council needs to be on the DANR state water plan for funding for water projects, specifically for any sewer projects. Barnes described how the plan program works. Discussion ensued on what’s needed for this.

Council then went into executive session for personnel reasons to review the police officer application. The meeting ended afterwards.