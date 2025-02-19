Maher - Jones County State’s Attorney

Anna Maher ran for Jones County State’s Attorney unopposed in the Primary and General Election and took office January 1, 2025. Anna will remain in office for the next four years. She is from Ft. Pierre, S.D. and works with her family at Maher Law Office in Pierre.

The Jones County State’s Attorney serves the citizens of Jones County and South Dakota as the chief prosecutor of adult and juvenile crimes occurring in Jones County. While the principal responsibility of the office is the prosecution of adult and juvenile crime, the office is also responsible for providing legal advice and representation to the Board of Commissioners for the county and other elected and appointed department heads and staff. Please join us in welcoming Anna to our community.