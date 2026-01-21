Lyman dominates the 58th annual Jones County Invitational tournament

The 58th annual Jones County Invitational Tournament concluded on Saturday evening with the Lyman Raiders winning the championship title. They won all three of their games against the Kadoka Kougars (52-31), the Jones County Coyotes (70-27), and a close match against the Stanley County Buffaloes (52-47). Stanley County was the runner up, and the White River Tigers placed third. Jones County Coyotes placed fourth in the tournament. There were a total of six teams competing.

The Coyotes fought hard in the competition, winning their first game against the Crazy Horse Chiefs by just one point (45-46). The Coyotes then fell hard against the Raiders, scoring only 27 points against the Raiders’ 70. The Coyotes then played the White River Tigers and lost 57-38, securing fourth place.

Throughout the tournament, First Fidelity bank would choose a Fan of the Game, who would be awarded a game towel and a coupon for one pop and candy bar from the concession stand. A few drawings were held. The “Together We Stand” fundraiser was raising funds for Jones County school staff members and family who are battling cancer. A whole hog was donated to “Together We Stand” by the Firewatch Ranch in White River, and Dawn Schell was the winner of the hog. For the Turner Youth fundraiser, Tierney Feddersen won an electric scooter and Kolt Hendricks won a JBL speaker. Another ongoing fundraiser is the 3rd annual “Coaches vs Cancer,” see more about it at the Jan. 27 game against Lyman!

The Pete Kerns award was awarded to Eddie Duffy of the Stanley County Buffaloes. It is awarded to a player that shows good sportsmanship and a love of the game. The Most Valuable Player this year was Paxton Deal of the Stanley County Buffaloes. Bryer Kinsley made the 2nd All Tournament Team. Congratulations to the Lyman Raiders, and all winners of the 58th annual Jones County Invitational Tournament!