Local Musician Receives Nomination for “Musician of the Year”

Local muscisian Anthony Michalek recently received quite an honor in the form of a being nominated for the the 2022 Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards Musician of the Year! Anthony plays lead guitar with Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers and spent the last several months touring with the band. The seven contenders are musicians in the nine state Rocky Mountain region, including Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah. The nominees are selected by peers - an artist, management, crew, record label or someone who works in the entertainment industry - can submit a nomination and vote. The Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards will take place in Greeley, Colo. on February 19, 2022.

Anthony was born and raised in Murdo and has always had a passion for music. When asked, he kindly agreed to do a Q&A for his hometown paper.

Q. How old were you when you first became enthralled with music? What kept you hooked?

A. I have been enthralled with music as long as I can remember. I saw the movie La Bamba when I was young and I think that's where it all started. My mom told me the story of when I was grounded one time when I was 8 or 9 years old and there was a street dance going going on. I was sitting in the yard listening to it and and they started playing La Bamba, my mom said all she saw was me jump the fence and dust! I was gone - had to follow the music.

I think what kept me hooked on music is it was always around while growing up through friends and family. My dad had a great collection of eight-track tapes I remember listening to in the shop and always discovering something amazing like Peter Frampton. Also my dad plays guitar!

The first person I ever saw play an electric guitar was Bart Kerns. Jacob and I would go hang out at his house and I just remember being blown away by how cool it sounded!

I was once told music is the universal language, and for some reason I always thought that was cool.

Q. We know that you play guitar. Do you play any other instruments?

A. I can kinda also play bass, mandolin, ukulele, piano/keyboard, drums, and synthesizer. But guitar is my main instrument.

Q. Tell us how you transitioned into performing and how you ended up with Kenndy Feidler and the Cowboy Killers.

A. Prior to joining this band I had been extremely blessed to be able to play music with so many amazing musicians from South Dakota and Nebraska! I was also able to be a part of several different bands to play and do shows with!

I truly appreciate each and every person that has ever taken the time to make music with me. Forever grateful.

I was introduced to Kenny, and actually everyone else in the band (Scott Sweet and Jacob Johnson), through our mutual musician friend Cody Hullinger. In November of 2020 Kenny invited me invited me to go to Florida for a show and play a few shows on the way in Arkansas and Tennessee. At that time that it was the longest road trip I had ever been on and been on and was a great experience and really fun time.

Q. What do you think about touring with the band? Any favorite memories or funny stories?

A. Traveling and seeing new places is also a passion of mine along with music. So transitioning to performing and touring was quite amazing - like a dream come true.

Since officially becoming a member of the band in July of 2021 I have traveled and played shows in South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Nevada, Texas, California, Oklahoma, Colorado, Missouri, Indianapolis, and Arizona. Many of these states I had never been to prior to the tour.

You learn to get really comfortable in the van. Some weekends we spend our entire time in there; Camping at truck stops and rest areas. There is never a dull moment for me. Between listening to a podcast or music and looking out the window seeing new scenery. I have really enjoyed it and it's been awesome meeting people and making friends all around the country! And also meeting other amazing musicians and playing shows with them as well! That is one of my favorite parts.

Q. You have two daughters, Beau and Lyla. What do they think of your music adventures? Do they also show talent for music?

A. The girls think it's pretty cool that their dad plays in a band! Lyla has even expressed to me that she would like to come to shows and help at the merch table!

It has been a bit of an adjustment as far as our time together goes as most of our shows happened on weekends. Fortunately I have a flexible schedule with their mother and anytime shows get canceled-like the show that was canceled this weekend - or if I have a free weekend, I am able to pick them up and spend time together which is very important to all of us. I also make many trips during the week to watch them in their sporting events. I feel like it's a good thing to lead by example and show my daughters that it's okay to follow your dreams. They are both musically talented as well. Lyla plays piano, clarinet, ukulele, guitar, and wants to learn bass and drums. Beau is the more athletic type but she does play piano and trumpet.

Q. The nomination you received is a huge honor. How are you feeling about it?

A. Thank you! As far as the nomination goes I don't even really have the words to express the gratitude I feel. I was completely shocked as it was unexpected. But I definitely appreciate whoever thought I deserved a nomination. All the support from my friends and family means the world to me. And none of it would be possible if I didn't have amazing musician friends, family, and the inspiration of my daughters to keep me going. I feel truly blessed. It is an honor to me to even be on a list like this. There are so many amazing musicians out there.

Q. Any life advice for Murdo Coyote readers on pursuing a dream or talent?

A. My advice would be listen to your heart, follow your gut, have faith, always choose kindness, be positive, and keep on rocking in the free world. It's never too late to follow your dreams. I think that's the reason God gives us talents and passions so we share with the world. You don't want to look back on your life and wish that you had went for something that you didn't.

Q. What’s next for you and the Kenny Fielder Band?

A. We are currently writing and recording demos for a new album so keep your eyes and ears peeled for that in the near future. There are a bunch of really amazing songs coming together for this one!