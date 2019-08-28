Local man received letter from President Trump

by Holly Jo Butt

Local leather craftsman, Tim Hochhalter, has received recognition from the White House for the custom belt buckle he made for the President. Within a month of sending the special piece, Hochalter received this letter from the White House:

Dear Mr. Hochhalter,

Thank you for the handcrafted leather belt buckle. I am truly grateful for your thoughtful gesture and your service to our country.

It is an honor to serve as your President and to work each day to improve the lives of the American people. I appreciate your steadfast support, which strengthens me as I continue to fight for the values that you and I cherish. Melania and I send our best wishes.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Trump

Hochhalter says this is the first President he has sent any of his leather work. The reason he felt compelled to recognize President Trump is, “Because I think he is going to be known as one of the greatest (Presidents) we have ever had,” stated Hochhalter.

This original work includes the President’s last name on the front of the belt buckle in red lettering with a blue border. On the back side of the buckle, Hochhalter placed, “45TH” in red lettering representing Trump’s position as our 45th President. Hochhalter also stamped the back of the belt buckle with his personal stamp, “HANDCRAFTED BY TH.”

Included with the belt buckle to the President, Hochhalter penned a personal note which included the promise, “When you get re-elected, I will make you another belt buckle that will be more spectacular.”

Regardless of who you support in the run for President in 2020, please, keep an eye on the campaign trail to see if you can spot President Trump sporting his Hochhalter original as he vies for his second term in office.