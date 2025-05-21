Local EMTs receive Heartsaver Hero Award

Towards the end of last year, Jones County Ambulance was dispatched for a patient experiencing chest pain, and within 20 minutes of being in contact with the patient, they were doing CPR. With teamwork, early CPR and AED use, and advanced technology like AVEL Ecare, the team (LaTonya Erikson, Rosemarie Shoop, Beth Newbold, Cassidy Newbold) had their patient breathing on his own with a steady heartbeat before intercepting with Pierre AMR.

Long time EMT and CPR instructor, Tammy Van Dam, nominated the crew for their actions and they were recently recognized by the American Heart Association with the Heartsaver Hero Award.

A letter enclosed with their certificate's states, "The American Heart Association would like to say Thank you. It is a pleasure to honor you for acting so courageously and swiftly to offer lifesaving aid. Today, many Americans feel helpless during an emergency because they do not know how to administer CPR, or they are afraid of hurting the victim. We want to recognize heroes that have stepped in to save a life. Thank you for performing the heroic act of CPR, a critical link in our chain of survival. You have not only helped to save a life within your community, but you are also partnering with the American Heart Association to improve the survival rate of citizens who receive bystander CPR.