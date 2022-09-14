Kinsley, Hespe Inducted into Shooting Sports Hall of Fame

Keith Hespe,

18 years of service with Jones County

Keith has been instrumental in the success of Jones County archery shooters for over 18 years. He has taken youth to Nationals and is well regarded as an expert in all thing’s archery by many members of our SS program. Keith is also a member in good standing in the Jones County Sportsman's Club and has served on their board many times.

Keith has been a positive role model in the Jones County 4-H program from helping us with projects to being a well loved and admired coach for our Archery shooters.

Keith is known as "Mr. Fix It" and the go to person when we have a malfunction or a broken piece of archery equipment. He has volunteered countless hours to our local program but also to our State 4-H program as well. Keith has been the coach for several of the teams that compete at 4-H Nationals, and has also volunteered time to help set up and tear down the range at State Shoot. Thanks to the strong efforts of Keith, the Jones County Archery Team has placed amongst the top competitors at the State competition for many years. His willingness to come in at any time to fix a bow, help a kid, or give assistance to a parent who wants to help their own youth makes Keith a stand out guy.

One of Keith’s most memorable experiences as a 4-H volunteer was taking a member who only intended to shoot BB gun and getting him started with archery. He helped him set-up his first bow and coached him for many years all the way to the National shoot. Keith says, “When he graduated from high school, I gave him a BB gun, since that was all he planned to do when he began.”

It doesn't take long for folks to realize that Keith is willing to go out of his way to help provide mentorship to youth who need a little extra guidance with their archery skills or giving assistance to the most advanced archers needing coaching to prepare for state or nationals.

Angie Kinsley,

33 years of Service with Jones County

For the past 50 years Angie has had some part in 4-H. From member, to volunteer, Leader, Shooting Sports instructor, extension secretary, national team coach. Angie started out at the age of eight as a member of the Prairie Rangers 4-H club. She showed livestock at the Jones County Achievement days and at Western JR, receiving many championship awards. In high school and beyond she attended 4-H and SDWF camps every summer as a camp counselor. During high school she was awarded many trips because of passion and drive to better herself through 4-H. Angie was also a Citizen Washington Focus ambassador. All four years of high school, she worked the whole week of the state fair in the 4-H department. She has been the driving force behind many of the activities at the county level.

In 1997 Angie was instrumental in starting the Jones County Shooting Sports program through a relationship with the local Sportsman's Club in Jones County many years ago. They began with 20 BB Gun kids. It has now grown to 54 youth shooting many different disciplines. Not a bad number when you consider the Jones County School system (K-12), which only has 168 students total. She has served as an instructor in up to 4 disciplines and has always provided leadership to both youth shooters, instructors and families. Angie has served as the Jones County 4-H office specialist, a parent leader, and a mentor to many including her now grandchildren. Angie's knowledge, intense passion and loyalty have been appreciated by many youth and elders, on behalf of 4-H

Angie is a certified 4-H instructor in Pistol, Rifle, Shotgun, and Archery and with her help many kids have gone onto shoot at the national 4-H championships. She also went to the national championships one year as the .22 pistol coach for South Dakota. Wanting to be a better coach, she became a certified NRA Pistol coach and NRA certified Range Safety Officer. Angie was also “in charge” of the target scoring room at state shoot for several years.

Her interest in youth and livestock expanded when she became a Director for the Western Junior Livestock Show and was on that board for 20+ years. She served as their Vice President and President for many of those years.

4-H is not the only youth activity she has been active in, for the past 21 years, Angie has refereed high school volleyball. She has been Region Representative for the past 15 years and received the SD Volleyball Official of the year in 2020.

Angie’s long-term dedication to 4-H shooting sports and Western Junior is just the tip of the ice berg of her impact on not just the 4-H but the countless numbers of youth she has impacted.