Jones County School District receives letter of praise from the ASBSD

Jones County Superintendent David Colberg received a letter from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) that praises the academic excellence of the students and district during the previous school year. The letter can be read below.

Dear Dave:

During the previous school year, your students and district achieved something academically that less than half of the state's public school districts did by scoring above the state average in all three subject areas- English Language Arts, Mathematics and Science - of the annual state assessments.

The Board of Directors and staff members of Associated School Boards of South Dakota congratulate your district's students, staff, administration and school board for this accomplishment as we believe it evidences high academic performance in your district.

We commend everyone involved in this achievement for their efforts and look forward to seeing the future academic successes of your district.

Should there be any way ASBSD can assist you and your district in the future, please give

us a call at 773-2500 or send me an e-mail at dwermedal@asbsd.org

Again, congratulations on your district's academic achievement and best wishes for continued success this school year.

Respectfully,

Douglas R. ­, PhD

Executive Director