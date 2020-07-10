Jones County Fun Run
The Jones County Fun Run took place on Tuesday, September 29 at the Murdo Golf Course. Grades 1-5 participated and Cross Country students Chastin Tollakson, Jolie Dugan, and Mallory Valburg assisted by running with the kids and guiding them back to the finish line. The results are listed below!
First Grade
1st Summer Kinsley
2nd Brayden Venard
3rd Gloria Mazzocchio
4th Melaynee Geigle
5th Weston Tatum
Second grade
1st Breckin Aske
2nd Jameson Tucker
3rd Kourt Kinsley
4th Max Van Dam
5th Robert Mazzocchio
6th JoJo
Third Grade
1st Evan Erickson
2nd Ryder Geisler
3rd Paxton Geigle
4th Royce Newsam
Fourth Grade
1st Luke Lolley
2nd Aubrey Tucker
3rd Johnny Mazzocchio
4th Maggie Dowling
Fifth Grade
1st Jackson Iversen
2nd Bennett Kinsley