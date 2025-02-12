Jones County Elementary held their very own Macy’s Day Parade “Balloons over Broadway”
Tue, 12/02/2025 - 3:47pm admin
By:
Jo Buchannan
Smiles and excitement filled the halls of the Jones County Elementary school as students lined up to parade their balloon creations. Large and small, each unique in their own way. The creativity and details showed how much thought was put into each balloon. Congratulations to all the winners and participants.
The best three were chosen for each class. Also, the best three overall was chosen. Winners were awarded points for their house.
Kindergarten:
1st - Jack w/ Pikachu
2nd - Amelda w/ Turkey
3rd - Royalynn w/ Cat
First Grade:
1st- Noland w/ Turkey
2nd- Milo w/ Very hungry Caterpillar
3rd- Warren w/ Huskey
Second Grade:
1st- Piya w/ Elphaba
2nd- Trig w/ Snowman
3rd- Colt w/ Captain Underpants
Third Grade:
1st- Eli ??w/ Blue Dragon
2nd- Rafe w/ Hot Air Balloon
3rd- Sawyer w/ House Up
Fourth Grade:
1st- Blaire w/ Mount Teachmore
2nd- Taniah w/ Hot Air Balloon
3rd- ? w/ Marge Simpson
Fifth Grade:
1st- Brinley w/ Fishing Pole
2nd- Sutton w/ Basketball Hoop
3rd- Mason w/ Horton hears a Who
Sixth Grade:
1st- Summer w/ Mickey Mouse
2nd- Maddie w/ Spongebob
3rd- Brielle w/ Unicorn
Top three overall:
1st- Brinley w/ Fishing Pole
2nd-Eli w/ Blue Dragon
3rd- Piya w/ Elphaba
Check out the Jones County School District 37-3, Murdo, SD Facebook page for a closer look at all balloons.