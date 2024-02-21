Home / Murdo Coyote / Jones County Coyotes Parents Night - February 13 & 16
Photo by Barb Hockenbary Photography Photo by Barb Hockenbary Photography Photo by Barb Hockenbary Photography Photo by Barb Hockenbary Photography Photo by Barb Hockenbary Photography Photo by Barb Hockenbary Photography

Jones County Coyotes Parents Night - February 13 & 16

Wed, 02/21/2024 - 10:21am admin
   The Junior Varsity and Varsity girls basketball team played against the White River Tigers on Tuesday, February 13. The ladies fought hard but ultimately ended up losing the game 45 to 52. The elementary basketball team played in between games. The parents of the Lady Coyotes were also recognized for Parent’s Night.
   The boys basketball team played against Bennett County on Friday, February 16.  The Coyotes had a big win at 75 to 37. The parents of the players were also recognized for Parent’s Night

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here