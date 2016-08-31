Jones County Community Foundation meets first challenge

The Jones County Community Foundation has received a $5,000 grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation to help build their permanent endowment fund. This grant comes as a result of the Jones County Community Foundation raising the first $20,000 of their $80,000 challenge.

“We appreciate all of the support the community has shown during this challenge,” said Jim Butt, President of the Jones County Community Foundation. “The board would like to ask all Jones County residents, businesses and alumni to support your community with a gift to the Jones County Community Foundation and help us meet the rest of this challenge.”

Since 1997, generous donors have given $283,600 to the Jones County Community Foundation. This has resulted in $113,659 in grants back to community projects making a difference. As the fund grows, so will the amount available each year to distribute. For more information about the Jones County Community Foundation, or to donate, visit sdcommunityfoundation.org/jonescounty.

About the SDCF:

Since 1987, the South Dakota Community Foundation has helped people reach their philanthropic goals and strengthened communities across the state. The SDCF administers approximately $219 million in total assets for over 760 funds. By commingling endowed assets, the SDCF gives its partners enhanced investment opportunities that provide long-term support to charitable causes. In 2015, the SDCF distributed more than $11.9 million in grants from all funds. So far in 2016, the SDCF has distributed more than $8.5 million in grants from all funds. For more information, visit SDCommunityFoundation.org.