Jones County celebrates Independence Day

America turned 249 years old on Friday, July 4. Many people travelled for the holiday. Many flags were raised early that morning at the Murdo Cemetery, and lowered for the evening. Fireworks could be heard throughout the town that evening. The next evening, on July 5, the Murdo Volunteer Fire Department exhibited their annual firework display at the North Dam. They lit 1250 pound of fireworks in 22 minutes!

Next year will be America’s 250th anniversary, so expect some extra-large celebrations throughout Jones County and the nation!