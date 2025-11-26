Jones County Ambulance Service named South Dakota’s 2025 Community Star

Governor Larry Rhoden and the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) are proud to join organizations and communities across the country in celebrating National Rural Health Day on Nov. 20, 2025. Led by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH), this annual observance recognizes the unique healthcare challenges faced by rural communities and honors the dedication of those who work each day to support the health and well-being of nearly 61 million people living in rural America.

“I am proud to live in and govern a state where our rural heritage is our strength. We will continue to make wise investments to support rural health to keep South Dakota strong, safe, and free,” said Governor Larry Rhoden.

Governor Rhoden signed a proclamation proclaiming November 20, 2025, as “Rural Health Day” across South Dakota. You can find that proclamation at https://doh.sd.gov/media/rdohjtd1/rural-health-proclamation-11202025.pdf

In South Dakota, approximately 43 percent of residents live in rural or frontier areas. Of the state’s 66 counties, 30 are classified as rural and 34 are frontier. This highlights the continued importance of developing innovative, community-centered healthcare solutions to support South Dakota families, first responders, and healthcare professionals across our rural and frontier communities.

This year, Jones County Ambulance Service has been named South Dakota’s 2025 Community Star, an honor awarded annually by NOSORH to recognize outstanding contributions to rural health. Jones County Ambulance Service has demonstrated remarkable commitment to serving residents across central South Dakota, responding to emergencies with professionalism, compassion, and a strong sense of community partnership.

“Rural health is a cornerstone of South Dakota’s identity and strength,” said South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Melissa Magstadt. “We celebrate the people and organizations who work every day to ensure that our rural and frontier communities receive high-quality, accessible care. Jones County Ambulance Service reflects the dedication, compassion, and resilience that make South Dakota strong. We are proud to recognize them as our 2025 Community Star.”

Jones County Ambulance Service will be featured on the official National Rural Health Day website, PowerOfRural.org , which spotlights Community Stars from across the nation and shares stories of individuals and organizations improving rural health.

The Community Star Recognition Program was established in 2015 to honor individuals and organizations making a lasting difference in rural communities nationwide. Since the program’s inception, more than 400 Community Stars have been recognized.

The South Dakota Office of Rural Health and Emergency Services works directly with local partners to improve access to care, support healthcare workforce recruitment, strengthen emergency medical services, assist rural health facilities, and expand the use of healthcare technology to support patients and providers.

Additional information about National Rural Health Day, including resources and tools, can be found at https://powerofrural.org/ . To learn more about the South Dakota Department of Health and its initiatives, visit the DOH website.

At the heart of the Department of Health’s mission is a simple goal: to protect and improve the health of all South Dakotans. The department is entrusted with the vital task of promoting wellness, preventing disease, and ensuring access to quality healthcare for all South Dakotans.