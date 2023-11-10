Jones Co. Community Foundation pledges annual contribution to Murdo housing initiative

The Jones County Community Foundation has made a significant commitment to the betterment of our community by pledging $10,000 annually for the next five years to support the Murdo Development Corp.'s housing initiative. This generous contribution reflects the Foundation's dedication to improving the quality of life for our residents. With this substantial funding, the Murdo Development Corp. will have the resources necessary to continue their efforts in creating affordable and sustainable housing options, ensuring that our community continues to thrive and grow for years to come. This partnership exemplifies the power of local organizations coming together to address critical community needs.