The Jones County Women’s Golf Team took 1st place at Region 6B Golf at Hart Ranch on Monday, May 20. In addition, individual girls placed as follows; Kamri Kittelson 1st (far right), Tayah Anderson 4th (second from left) , Savanah Hendricks 6th (third from left), Emmy Newsam 12th (far left). Congratulations, ladies! More Region and other golf results on page 4.