JC Ambulance to host free Dementia Dialogues® workshop

The Jones County Ambulance Service is hosting a free Dementia Dialogues® workshop in Murdo, South Dakota, aimed at educating community members and caregivers about Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The training will be held at the Murdo Senior Center, located at 115 Main Street. Session 1 is scheduled for March 21, 2025, from 5:15 PM to 9:00 PM Central Time, and Session 2 will take place on March 22, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM Central Time.

Dementia Dialogues® is a five-module course designed to provide participants with practical, evidence-based strategies for caring for individuals exhibiting signs and symptoms of dementia. The modules cover topics such as an overview of dementia, effective communication strategies, understanding the environment and promoting independence, addressing challenging behaviors, and creative problem-solving.

The training is open to all, but pre-registration is required.

Dementia affects millions of Americans, with an estimated 6.9 million individuals aged 65 and older currently living with Alzheimer’s dementia—a number projected to grow significantly in the coming decades. By participating in programs like Dementia Dialogues®, community members can become better equipped to support those impacted by this condition.

For more information contact Vanessa Hight with the JC Ambulance at 605-685-3881.