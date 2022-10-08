Home / Murdo Coyote / JC Ambulance and Murdo Swimming Pool Training Collaboration
Photo by Deb VenardPhoto by Deb Venard

JC Ambulance and Murdo Swimming Pool Training Collaboration

Wed, 08/10/2022 - 10:50am admin
On wednesday, August 3, the Jones County Ambulance Service and the lifeguard crew at the Murdo swimming pool practiced procedures done in the event of an emergency in the water. 
The lifeguards reviewed training exercises that included initial procedures for an emergency, entering the water in different scenarios, and tube rescue operations for different scenarios, including spinal cord injuries.
The ambulance crew demonstrated their procedure for moving and securing a patient with a spinal cord injury as well.
To wrap up the evening, both teams performed a rescue scenario together in real time to illustrate how much time a real rescue would take, and how long it would take the ambulance to arrive and load up the injured person. 

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

