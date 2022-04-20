Iversen Plays All-Star Game at Lyman Gardens

Lyman High School hosted a boys' All-Star Basketball game featuring high school seniors from around the state of South Dakota on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Lyman Gardens in Presho.

Split into Team Red and Team White; this game gave the seniors a great way to cap off their senior year of high school basketball career while having a fun night of playing as friends instead of competitors. The game ended in excitement as the white team, ten points behind the red team with just a few minutes left in the fourth quarter, rallied and brought the game to a close score, and the red team won by one point with a final score of 124-123.

A three-point contest and dunk contest provided half-time entertainment. Latham Prince from Stanley County won the three-point contest, and Dawsen Reckling from Kadoka Area won the dunk contest. Kashaume Thigh from Lower Brule received the MVP award on Team White, and Cooper Logan from Potter County received the MVP award on Team Red.

Coaching the two teams were Coach Terrel Newton and Coach Gary White, both from Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, S.D.