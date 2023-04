Bridger Hight will be heading to Basic Military Training for the Air Force at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas on March 28. Basic Training will last seven and a half weeks. After graduation he will be attending tech school for Aircraft Maintenance at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. A farewell party took place at Tap House 22 on Thursday, March 23. Best of luck, Bridger!