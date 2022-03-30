Hendricks Performs at All-State Band Grand Concert

Jones County student, Savanah Hendricks, performed at the 72nd annual All-State Band Grand Concert at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center at South Dakota State University on March 26.

The two-day event kicked off with all of the students and directors attending a Mnozil brass concert on the first night.

The second day an intercollegiate band performed a concert; College students from USD, SDSU, Northern, DWU, BHSU, School of Mines, and Mount Marty College were involved in the performance.

The director of the Clark band-the band Savanah played in-was commissioned by SDHSAA to compose a piece for this concert. It was the premiere performance of the piece.