Harold P. Bordeaux: War Hero of Jones County

MAJ Harold P Bordeaux was a VHPA member who died after his tour in Vietnam on 05/21/2015 at the age of 76.6. Formerly of South Dakota, he passed away late Thursday evening May 21, 2015 at his residence in Piney Flats, Tenn.

He was a graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. Flight Class 67-9FW. He served with the U.S Army achieving the rank of Major during a span of almost 20 years. He proudly served 3 tours in Vietnam, earning the Silver Star, The Distinguished Flying Cross along with 46 Air Medals. He worked extensively in the Aeronautical Industries for companies such as Sikorsky, Lockheed Martin and Boeing until his retirement. Following retirement he became an avid poker player.

Harold Bordeaux graduated from Murdo High School with the class of 1956. Harold 's sister, Minerva, graduated from MHS in 1959 and now lives in Rapid City, S.D. His brother, Willard, graduated from MHS in 1962 and predeceased his older brother in 2008.

He is survived by his children, Andre Bordeaux, Harold Paul Bordeaux, Jr., Carmen Schubert; several grandchildren; sister, Minnie Bordeaux; along with additional other family members and friends.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Bordeaux family.

Awards By Date Of Action:

Silver Star

Awarded For Actions During Vietnam War

Service: Army

Rank: Captain

GENERAL ORDERS:

Headquarters, 1st Aviation Brigade, General Orders No. 2994 (April 8, 1971)

CITATION:

The President of the United States of America, authorized by Act of Congress July 9, 1918 (amended by an act of July 25, 1963), takes pleasure in presenting the Silver Star to Captain (Field Artillery) Harold P. Bordeaux (ASN: 0-5406131), United States Army, for gallantry in action with military operations involving conflict with an armed hostile force while serving with the 220th Aviation Company (Surveillance Airplane), 1st Aviation Brigade. Captain Bordeaux distinguished himself by exceptionally valorous actions while flying a visual reconnaissance mission in an unarmed army observation airplane. Captain Bordeaux sighted a column of vehicles not far from the South Vietnamese border.

Upon making several low passes, he identified the column as enemy tanks, which took Captain Bordeaux under intense anti-aircraft fire from their turret mounted machine guns. Exercising superb airmanship, Captain Bordeaux took drastic evasive measures, escaping the immediate danger of the enemy fire. Quickly realizing that the enemy column posed a great threat to nearby Allied forces, Captain Bordeaux radioed to Air Force forward air controllers whom he expertly directed into the target area. After several flights of tactical air strikes, Captain Bordeaux then summoned artillery fires onto the enemy positions, remaining over the target area despite the approaching darkness and diminishing visibility. Due greatly to his presence of mind and ability to exploit the enemy situation, Captain Bordeaux's gallantry in action was in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflects great credit upon himself, his unit, and the United States Army.