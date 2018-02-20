Gymnastics brings new opportunities to town

“Gymnastics is something that I knew I loved from the very start. It’s my goal to make it available to everyone here in Jones County,” shares local gymnastics instructor Abby Martinez.

In early 2017 Abby, her husband Chris and their three children Avery, Mason and Sawyer moved to Jones County from Paxton, Nebraska to begin work on a local ranch. Recently Abby set out on the endeavor of coordinating a gymnastics program for area youth. It didn’t take more than a few days for the idea to explode with interest from local families. This past week Abby stopped by the office to share a little incite on her story and background.

Fluent in Spanish, Abby is certainly a gal of many talents. She earned a Spanish degree through the University of Nebraska Lincoln. While living in Nebraska, Abby worked for English Learners Departments interpreting for school districts and physician’s offices. Abby is currently studying to earn her teaching certificate in elementary education. She serves as a volunteer in the local high school spanish class and hopes to one day teach spanish at Jones County Schools.

Abby’s excitement for gymnastics commenced at a young age. At seven years old she signed up for her first classes and fell in love right off the bat. Abby competed in the artistic division - floor, vault, bars and beam. When she hit high school age Abby stopped competing and began developing her skills as a coach. She taught her first class at the age of 15 and has since coached students ranging from the ages of 18 months to 18 years old. Abby mentioned that one of her favorite aspects of working with kids is watching them accomplish something that at one point they found impossible.

“You don’t have to be perfect at every event. Each gymnast has their own strengths and weaknesses. Where one kid is stronger, others struggle and vice versa. It’s neat to watch kids grow and find their confidence.”

Over the past 13 years Abby has coached gymnastics in Omaha, Neb., North Platte, Neb. and now continues the journey here in Murdo.

“I was very impressed with the behavior of all of the students here. I think that they learned a lot and had a lot of fun.”

The opportunity to teach again and to further this learning opportunity for her children and the community is her main goal. Abby is working to offer a gymnastics program that is financially available to everyone and to continue growing it to the point of offering full size equipment and a larger facility.

Plans don’t stop with gymnastics either. Abby is hoping to offer special events such as boys’ nights, game nights, nerf gun nights and to also offer the facility as a place to host birthdays, parties, etc. Activities such as these could serve as a great fundraisers to assist in furthering the program, it’s equipment and facility.

As of now, “Jones County Gymnastics” has 65 local kids signed up for classes and there are several on the waiting list. Classes are currently held on Saturdays at the mini-gym from 8-5. Stay tuned to the facebook page “Jones County Gymnastics” for news on an upcoming new location, official sign ups and class times (including night class opportunities.)

We are so happy to welcome Abby, her family and this wonderful contribution to the community! Stay tuned to the Coyote for further updates on the program and don’t forget to find “Jones County Gymnastics” on Facebook.