Golden West Co-op Members Elect Directors, Vote on Bylaws at Annual Meeting

Over 200 members attended the 69th annual meeting of the Golden West Telecommunications Cooperative on Saturday, Sept. 25. They heard from the president and general manager, elected board members, and decided on proposed amendments to the co-op’s articles and bylaws.

Board President Touts Rising Above Challenges

In his report to the membership, President Jeff Nielsen discussed how members and the cooperative both faced the pandemic over the past year and a half. He emphasized that together, everyone rose above it.

“In a year when more people than ever found themselves working or learning online, strong and reliable internet connections were crucial – and Golden West’s network delivered,” Nielsen said.

Manager Emphasizes Importance of Infrastructure, Employees

Golden West General Manager Denny Law addressed attendees next. He reiterated Nielsen’s message about everyone rising to the challenge over the past 19 months. In doing so, he said the importance of improving infrastructure and the resiliency of Golden West employees and communities were both proven.

“With thousands of miles of fiber optic cable buried underground, it’s clear that infrastructure is a crucial investment for Golden West,” Law said. “But it’s not our only investment. Without great employees, we would be unable to provide great service."

Members Elect 4 Board Members

During the required business meeting, the membership elected four people to four-year terms on the cooperative’s board of directors. Those elected include Jade Hlavka of Howes serving District I, Dave Assman of Mission serving District IV, Murdock Arthur of Philip serving District VI, and Bart Birkeland of Gregory serving District VII.

Kenneth “Sonny” Zickrick, Jr. of Long Valley previously represented District IV. Zickrick began serving on the board in 1978. Dale Guptill of Interior previously represented District VI. He began serving on the board in 1985. Golden West thanks them both for their respective 43 and 36 years of service to the cooperative.

Articles & Bylaws Changes Pass

In addition, the membership approved ballot items one, three and four covering proposed amendments to the Golden West Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws.

Members in Attendance Win Prizes

While there was no entertainment this year, over 20 prizes were given away including gift cards, beef certificates and cash. Dan Paulson of Quinn won the $500 grand prize drawing. Members enjoyed a complimentary lunch at restaurants in Wall following the meeting.

Golden West will hold their next annual meeting on Sept. 24, 2022.