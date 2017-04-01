Giving to the biggest giver of all

With just few hours left before Christmas, you may start to hear the sleigh bells ringing. Santa Claus is known to spread holiday cheer all around world, only two KELOLAND store managers are making it their mission to fill his heart with joy.

Taking lap photos with children at the Empire Mall is the last thing on Santa's list, just before he heads back to the North Pole.

"You know the elves are working 24 hours a day, making toys in the toy shop. It's a big job packing them all and getting ready for tonight. Hopefully when I get back to the North Pole they’re all ready to go," Santa Claus said.

While it’s been a busy week for Saint Nick, store managers say he's been spending a lot of his down time strolling through Wilson's Leather at the Empire Mall. “There’s a certain jacket that he likes, he keeps coming in and looking at it, he's been in multiple times!" Trisha Story, Wilson’s Leather store manager, said.

For some time, he's had his eyes locked on this.

"I see this jacket hanging on the rack and I thought, I like that! That's cool, it's got the weather looked to it," Santa said.

Only with a hefty price tag of $199, and little time to finishing making toys for children, he figured he'd keep it on the rack. That is... until now.

Two ladies have decided to give to the biggest giver of all time. It's something that's brought them... and old jolly Saint Nick to tears.

"He has been here for many years. He sees many kids, even when he's on break and walks around the mall. Kids go up to him, he's happy to see him, so we thought we would give him a nice little gift in return," Story said.

"To know that I've done a good enough job here in Sioux Falls. For people to appreciate what I've done... that's why it brought tears to my eyes so much to know that people love me that much," Santa said.

In addition to the leather jacket, Santa says he's received an abundance of thank you letters from children; something he says makes his job worthwhile.