Region 6B State Golf Tournament took place June 3-4 in Brookings, S.D. Jones County Women Golf team brought home 5th place and individually Kamri Kittelson took 9th. Coach Bruce Venard received Region B Coach of the Year. Congratulations to each of you! Well done! L-R; Coach Venard, Emmy Newsam, Kamri Kittelson, Tayah Anderson, Savanah Hendricks and Coach Weber