Junior varsity and varsity girls and boys basketball competed in a doubleheader versus Gregory on Friday, Jan. 28. Gregory won against the JV girls with 40-15 and also against the JV boys team with 42-20. The varsity lady Coyotes played next and lost against Gregory 52-24. The varsity boys were the last game of the night and lost with a score of 69-38. We’ll get them next time!