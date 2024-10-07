Fourth of July festivities sweep Jones County

Many celebrations ocurred in Murdo and Jones County over the week of the 4th of July. On the 2nd of July, the First Fidelity Bank in Murdo put out hotdogs, chips, donuts and refreshments for the public to celebrate the Fourth.

On the Fourth, a triathlon was held as part of the Meghan Newsam Celebration. Starting at nine in the morning at the Murdo Municipal Swimming Pool, participants swam or walked five laps in the pool. Then, participants biked a path to the Murdo City Park, where the final phase was a run/walk lap on the trail there. Participants could do the triathlon individually or as a three-person relay team.

The same morning, 1880 Town celebrated the Fourth by opening the town and diner and showing the South Fork Regulators riding into town. The costume shop was also open for rentals. They continued to celebrate with various events all the way through the 7th.

Also on the Fourth, the Murdo Golf Course held a Par 3, 2 person scramble at the golf course in the afternoon.

The evening ended with the annual Murdo Volunteer Fire Department’s Fireworks display at the North Dam.