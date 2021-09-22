The Fort Pierre National Grassland’s National Public Lands Day Photography Challenge

National Public Lands Day is September 25, 2021. Since 1994, National Public Lands Day has brought together communities and public land management agencies to bring attention to the importance of our public lands. Held on the fourth Saturday in September, this day has traditionally been one of the nation’s largest single-day volunteer events. Our public lands are special places that Americans use for outdoor recreation, education, and relaxation. They encompass national parks, monuments, wildlife refuges, national forests and grasslands, marine sanctuaries, lakes, and reservoirs, as well as state, county, and city parks that are managed by public agencies.

This year, rather than hosting volunteers, the Fort Pierre National Grassland office and the Murdo Coyote are joining up to encourage folks to head outdoors with their cameras to capture the fall beauty of their local national grassland. The Fort Pierre National Grassland, located northeast of Murdo, is open to the public for hunting, fishing, hiking, bird watching, camping, or simply to drive through and enjoy the view. To best understand the area and which roads to drive, a Motor Vehicle Use Map is available free of charge (call the FPNG office at 605-224-5517 or stop by the office in Fort Pierre to pick one up from the map box out front).

Photos should be emailed to the Murdo Coyote at coyoteads@ gwtc.net by Sept. 30, along with the photographer’s name and mailing address. The top three photos chosen will be published in a later edition of the paper. Winners will receive a surprise award from the Fort Pierre National Grassland district office. Enjoy what your public lands have to offer.

For more information, leave a voice mail and call-back information at the Fort Pierre Ranger District: 605-224-5517.