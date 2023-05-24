Home / Murdo Coyote / Fishing tournament reels in 38 kids
Photo courtesy Murdo Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook pagePhoto courtesy Murdo Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook pagePhoto courtesy Murdo Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook pagePhoto courtesy Murdo Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page

Fishing tournament reels in 38 kids

Wed, 05/24/2023 - 10:17am admin
The annual youth fishing contest was on Saturday, May 20, at the North Dam. The event, sponsored by Murdo Area Chamber of Commerce, Pheasants Forever, and the Sportsmens Club, had a great turnout of 38 kids participating. While the fish bites were a little light, there were seven winners in three age brackets. Winners were as follows: ages 4-6 - 1st -  Nolan Van Dam and 2nd - Trig Erikson; ages 7-9 - 1st -  Max Van Dam, 2nd - Harlan Stevens and Coy McKenzie; and ages 10-12 - 1st -  Locks Bowen and 2nd - Titan Erikson. All seven won fishing poles and Max and Locks also scored a new backpack!
 

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here