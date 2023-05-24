Fishing tournament reels in 38 kids

The annual youth fishing contest was on Saturday, May 20, at the North Dam. The event, sponsored by Murdo Area Chamber of Commerce, Pheasants Forever, and the Sportsmens Club, had a great turnout of 38 kids participating. While the fish bites were a little light, there were seven winners in three age brackets. Winners were as follows: ages 4-6 - 1st - Nolan Van Dam and 2nd - Trig Erikson; ages 7-9 - 1st - Max Van Dam, 2nd - Harlan Stevens and Coy McKenzie; and ages 10-12 - 1st - Locks Bowen and 2nd - Titan Erikson. All seven won fishing poles and Max and Locks also scored a new backpack!