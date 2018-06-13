Draper Aud project nearing completion

The Draper Auditorium is lookin’ good these days! With just a few minor details left to complete, Cowboy Construction will finish the update project very soon. The 70 year old building was resided, a steel roof was installed and a false peak was also added.

The Town of Draper would like to thank the following for their doantions to the Auditorium Project Fund:

•Greg & Jane Cronkhite

•Draper Carnival

•Jones County Community Foundation

•Dakota Prairie Bank

•In Memory of Dave Seamans

•Town of Draper

•In Memory of Doug Miller

•In Memory of Earl "Short" Marshall

•In Memory of Delmer Volmer

•In Memory of Don Cromwell

•In Memory of Corina Booth

•Clayton McLaughlin

•Andy & Jill Rankin & family

•Mathews Ranch (Philip & Audrey, Scott & Tara)

•Kevin & Elaine Meyers

•Patrick Oil (Bob Patrick)

•Ardith Miller

•Randy Freier

•Sharon Pietrus

•Dean & Karen Nelson

•Dave & Betty Zolnowsky

•Fred & Mary Mathews

•Iversen Inn (Dan Iversen)

•Herb & Arlene Pitan

•Carol Cressy

•Lonis & Lois Wendt

You can still join this list! It only takes a $100 donation to have your name added to the donation plaque on display in the aud.

All donations will remain in this account for future upgrades to the auditorium.

Send your donations to:

Draper Auditorium Fund

Dakota Prairie Bank

P.O. Box 158

Draper, S.D. 57531.