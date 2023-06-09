Dowling receives DAISY Award

Molly Dowling, a Registered Nurse at Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D., was recently nominated and selected to receive The DAISY Award.

From the Monument Health website, https://monument.health /careers/nursing/daisy-award/: “The DAISY (an acronym for diseases attacking the immune system.) Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died of complications of an auto-immune disease at the age of 33. During Patrick’s eight-week hospitalization, his family was awestruck by the care and compassion his nurses provided not only to Patrick but to everyone in his family. So one of the goals they set in creating a foundation in Patrick’s memory was to recognize extraordinary nurses everywhere who make an enormous difference in the lives of so many people by the super-human work they do every day.”

Nurses can be nominated by anyone. In the healthcare setting, nominations come from patients, family members, other nurses, physicians, clinicians, or staff Any licensed, registered nurse, nursing faculty or nursing student is eligible to be nominated. Molly was nominated by a patient she cared for that has been hospitalized several times over the past years. Molly states,” I am grateful to take care of patients everyday and for receiving this wonderful letter that the patient wrote. This award means so much to me!’

Molly is the daughter of Bonnie and Jared Dowling of Draper, S.D. and attended Jones County schools.

Congratulations, Molly!