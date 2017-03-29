Dowling auction draws thousands

There is something about a farm auction that draws people from miles around, but they come for various reasons: most to buy at least a few items, a few just to visit neighbors and maybe make a new friend or two, and others just because they like auctions. For whatever reason there were more attendees at the Scott and Janet Dowling retirement auction last Friday, March 24, 2017 then ever seen before at a Jones County auction. Judging by license plates, folks came from all around the country and Canada as well. Counting the offering that went on the sale block, the Dowling Auction must have been the biggest ever in the county and likely there will not be a bigger one.

Combines, tractors, headers, swathers, planters, grain carts; everything a farmer could use to plant, cultivate and harvest crops. There was also livestock handling and hauling equipment as well as odds and ends of repair parts, tools and pickups, cars or ATVs in which to ride around.

Inside the mammoth machine shed in front of a myriad of folding chairs sat three video monitors where buyers could sit in comfort, sheltered from sun and wind, and place their bids on the items pictured on the screens. Internet bids were also accepted in the fast-moving sale. A numbered handout also listed the items offered on the auction, which proved helpful as the bidding was fast and final.

Burgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies, sodas and water were available for purchase, and while standing in line for food, one could gaze at the lineup of colorful semi trucks in the west section of the building. Although not part of the auction, they were testimony of a tremendous chunk of local agriculture... going once, going twice, gone.