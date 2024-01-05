Door of opportunity opens for JC Volunteer Ambulance Service

The Jones County Volunteer Ambulance Service received a generous donation recently in the form of a structure; the Isburg Funeral Home building, which sits directly across from the current Ambulance Shed. The Isburg Funeral Home and Isburg family has been eager to offer up the building in some way to the community for several years. In the past, they offered gymnastics classes to be held there, but when that program moved to the Draper gym, Scott Isburg began to put his feelers out for another worthy cause that would benefit the Jones County community.

Volunteers Beth and Cassidy Newbold, approached Scott to discuss the possibility of using the building for various ambulance needs. Scott jumped at the chance to give back to the community and donated the building.

The entire crew of ambulance volunteers are excited about the new space and the opportunities that it offers. They have discussed adding a kitchenette and sleeping quarters so the volunteers can stay overnight during storms or for those who live outside of town.

Vanessa Hight, Training Coordinator for the ambulance service, is particularly enthused about having the space to be able to hold training classes for first responders. She is also interested in using the space to generate interest from the youth in the community by speaking to the kids about the importance of volunteerism.

In addition to the above, Brett spoke a bit about their desire to use the building as a small community center for people to use for meetings or gatherings.

The approximately 1,400 sq. ft. building will need quite a bit of work. They have already contracted someone to fix the foundation but additionally it will need electrical and plumbing work, new flooring, kitchen appliances, beds, pots and pans, and a myriad of unforseeables. The advisory comities is encouraging the volunteer service to plan fundraisers to complete the tasks. The ambulance service will be relying on the community they serve to help fund the project, as well as accepting donated items. Vanessa is not worried about being able to meet their fundraising goals, “Our community is so gracious to us that I have faith it will all come to pass.”

The Jones County Ambulance service has 17 active volunteers - which includes the ambulance drivers - and 20 reserve volunteers. The service averages 120 calls 60 transports per year.

Scott Isburg and Isburg Funeral Home is also excited about this opportunity to give back to the community by offering this donation to an organization that is such integral part of the community. Isman Funeral Home, which is based in Pierre, will still be in service to the Jones County area.

If you would like to assist the project with a financial, material, or labor donation, contact a volunteer with the ambulance service and they can help you help them.