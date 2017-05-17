DENR recognizes West River/ Lyman-Jones Rural Water

The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced today that the WR/LJ – Creighton Project public water system and the system’s operation specialists have been awarded a Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence.

“We cannot live without water; it is just that simple,” said DENR Secretary Steve Pirner. “With these awards, DENR salutes the best-of-the-best drinking water systems and operation specialists who deliver water 24 hours-a-day to their customers. The WR/LJ – Creighton Project has successfully met all the requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act for thirteen consecutive years.”

The system’s operations specialists are Jake Fitzgerald, Michael Vetter, Ed Venard, Brandon Kinsley, Eddie Dartt, John Kramer, Steven Baker, Nicholas Konst and Brian Flynn.

To qualify for the Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence, public water systems and their system operations specialists had to meet all of the following requirements for ten consecutive years or more:

•compliance monitoring and reporting,

•drinking water standards, and

•certification requirements.