Coyotes claim victory in Regional games

The Lady Coyotes played their first round of Regionals against the White River Tigers on Tuesday, February 24. The Coyotes claimed a heavy victory against the Tigers, 50-37, and would move on to play their second region game against the Wall Eagles on February 26 in Wall, S.D. They would continue to claim victory against the Eagles with a close score of 45-43. Next for the girls is the SoDak 16 game against Harding County, in Spearfish, to qualify for State.

Way to go, Coyotes!