Coyote Club presents: “The Fairy Tale Network”

The Coyote Club Summer Program held a play on Wednesday, June 10 at the Mini Gym. They performed “The Fairy Tale Network”, a play by John Woodard, and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service in Denver Colo. It featured humorous storytelling of classic fairy tales with a twist, as told by the three blind mice, who had to come up with new TV shows for a failing TV network in order to avoid being eaten by their cat boss.

Popcorn and drinks were passed out by Chad Labrier and Murdo McKenzie, who greeted guests at the door. The play was directed by Joni Willoughby, with Cayenne Bohon assisting. The Coyote Club program director is Lenae Tucker.