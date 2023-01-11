Comp receives SDMEA’s Distinguished Service to Music Award

Rose graduated from NSU with a Vocal & Instrumental music education degree in 1983. She began her education career at Lyman School District teaching band for two years and a year-long subbing position at Chamberlain. Rose joined the staff at Jones County Schools in 1993, filling part-time positions in 1993 and 1998.

She returned to Jones County Schools in 2000, where she has taught since. She currently teaches grades 3-12 Vocal Music and 5-12 Instrumental Music. Rose has taught private piano lessons for over 40 years. She and her husband Russ also owned and operated a hardware store in Presho from 1988 - 2006.

Rose has had students selected for South Dakota Elementary Honor Choir, Junior Honor Choir, Senior Honor Choir, Middle School All-State Band and High School All-State Band. Jones County has received participation awards from SDMEA for having a high percentage of students active in music.

Rose has directed and accompanied community choirs and has been the organist/pianist at Christ the King Catholic church in Presho for 41 years. She received the St. Cecilia Award for Laity in 2017 and a Meritorious Service Award from the Murdo/Draper American Legion in 2022.

Rose is very fortunate to be supported by a loving family. Russ, husband of almost 40 years, wonderful sons, and their families: (Jess & Amber) and (Lee & Amy) and five amazing grandchildren.

Learning and teaching are collaborative processes and Rose has had a lot of help along the way, including her mother: (Pat Speelman), sister (Mary Schuh), many co-workers, teachers, administrators, friends, students, and their parents.