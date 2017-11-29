Community gathers to support local family

Brad Roghair benefit deemed successful! Friends and family of Brad and Shawna Roghair came from near and far to honor the family with their presence and gifts last Saturday evening at the Harold Thune Auditorium in Murdo, S.D.

The event began with the delightful singing of Molly Dowling who accompanied herself on guitar.

A roast beef and smoked pork feast with all the trimmings began at 5 p.m. An estimated three hundred people took part in the meal and the auction that followed.

Both a live auction and silent auction were part of the evening as well as a cake walk for the youngsters.

A few of the top selling items were: chaps made by Brad Roghair, ultra-sounding for a hundred head of cattle and also a bred heifer both from Brad and Shawna’s oldest daughter Darian, a hereford bull calf donated by Brad’s niece, Maria Roghair, and a beaded headstall made by his niece Savanna Roghair.

The auction continued for hours, including around a hundred more items plus many silent auction items.

Two donated guns were earned in what was perhaps the most exciting sale. Ten caps were auctioned off and from the buyers three names were drawn. Roger Larson of Okaton, S.D. won a fancy knife, and the guns were won by Jim Peters of Okaton, S.D. and his sister, Heidi Frederickson of Illinois.

The name drawn as the winner of the Star Quilt raffle was Tim Hochhalter of Murdo, S.D. The quilt had been made and donated by Anne Lopez Roghair’s (Brice’s wife) sisters Lisa Stuart and Noelle Benson.